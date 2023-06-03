Atelier créatif autour de l’univers de Christian Voltz Bibliothèque Duranti Toulouse
Atelier créatif autour de l’univers de Christian Voltz Bibliothèque Duranti, 3 juin 2023, Toulouse.
Atelier créatif autour de l’univers de Christian Voltz Samedi 3 juin, 14h30 Bibliothèque Duranti
Samedi 3 juin à 14h30
À partir de 8 ans
Inscription au 05 62 27 42 52
Bibliothèque Duranti
Bibliothèque Duranti Bibliothèque Duranti, Toulouse Toulouse 31000 Capitole / Arnaud Bernard / Carmes Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.bibliotheque.toulouse.fr/agenda-culturel/atelier-creatif-autour-de-lunivers-de-christian-voltz/ »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-06-03T14:30:00+02:00 – 2023-06-03T16:30:00+02:00
2023-06-03T14:30:00+02:00 – 2023-06-03T16:30:00+02:00
Atelier Jeune