Les bibliothécaires racontent – Bibliothèque Duranti Bibliothèque Duranti, 27 mai 2023, Toulouse. Les bibliothécaires racontent – Bibliothèque Duranti 27 mai – 23 juin Bibliothèque Duranti Lecture 0-3 ans

Samedi 27 mai à 11h

Samedi 10, 17, 24 juin à 11h

Mercredi 14 juin à 10h30

Dans la limite des places disponibles

Bibliothèque Duranti, Toulouse

Dans la limite des places disponibles

2023-05-27T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-05-27T13:00:00+02:00

2023-06-23T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-23T13:00:00+02:00 Lecture Jeune

