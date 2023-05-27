Les bibliothécaires racontent – Bibliothèque Duranti Bibliothèque Duranti Toulouse Toulouse
Catégories d’Évènement:
Les bibliothécaires racontent – Bibliothèque Duranti Bibliothèque Duranti Toulouse, 27 mai 2023, Toulouse.
Les bibliothécaires racontent – Bibliothèque Duranti 27 mai – 13 juin Bibliothèque Duranti
dates de mai et juin
Bibliothèque Duranti Bibliothèque Duranti, Toulouse Toulouse 31000 Capitole / Arnaud Bernard / Carmes Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.bibliotheque.toulouse.fr/agenda-culturel/les-bibliothecaires-racontent-bibliotheque-duranti-5/ »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-05-27T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-05-27T13:00:00+02:00
2023-06-13T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-13T13:00:00+02:00
Lecture Jeune
Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda
Toulouse Haute-Garonne