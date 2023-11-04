Mariannick Saint-Céran: bibliothèque du Merlan Marseille, 4 novembre 2023, Marseille.

Mariannick Saint-Céran: Samedi 4 novembre, 16h00 bibliothèque du Merlan Entrée libre

Mariannick Saint-Céran et son Quartet rend un hommage vibrant à Nina Simone, légende de la Great Black Music, en reprenant ses titres incontournables : my babe just cares, Old Jim Crow, etc…

https://youtu.be/TY9HVPQMybU?si=cN6UvMC_3AEhahob

_________________________________________________________

Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive

→ https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

bibliothèque du Merlan Centre Urbain du Merlan, avenue Raimu, 13014 Marseille Marseille 13014 Marseille 14e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« data »: {« author »: « bluesaffair94 », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « WE WANT NINA Hommage u00e0 Nina Simone avec nMariannick Saint-Cu00e9ran : chant, nLionel Dandine : orgue, Marc Campo : guitare », « type »: « video », « title »: « WE WANT NINA The Trio », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/TY9HVPQMybU/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TY9HVPQMybU », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4y5vWkPUe6PWcoqwZ277iQ », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/TY9HVPQMybU?si=cN6UvMC_3AEhahob »}, {« link »: « https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/ »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-04T16:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-04T17:00:00+01:00

2023-11-04T16:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-04T17:00:00+01:00