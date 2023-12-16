Enigmes Mathématiques Bibliothèque Denis Diderot – Bondy Bondy Catégorie d’Évènement: Bondy Enigmes Mathématiques Bibliothèque Denis Diderot – Bondy Bondy, 16 décembre 2023, Bondy. Enigmes Mathématiques Samedi 16 décembre, 10h00 Bibliothèque Denis Diderot – Bondy Découvrez les mathématiques

autrement. Des énigmes intrigantes et

une expérience ludique qui transformera

votre vision des chiffres. Conférence animée par Brigitte David. Entrée gratuite sur inscription par mail à education.populaire@bondy.fr ou sur https://www.ville-bondy.fr/vivre-a-bondy/culture/education-populaire/programmation-2022-2023/. Bibliothèque Denis Diderot – Bondy 23 Rue Roger Salengro, 93140 Bondy Bondy [{« link »: « mailto:ducation.populaire@bondy.fr »}, {« link »: « https://www.ville-bondy.fr/vivre-a-bondy/culture/education-populaire/programmation-2022-2023/ »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Bibliothèque Denis Diderot - Bondy
Adresse 23 Rue Roger Salengro, 93140 Bondy
Ville Bondy

