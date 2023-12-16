Enigmes Mathématiques Bibliothèque Denis Diderot – Bondy Bondy
Découvrez les mathématiques
autrement. Des énigmes intrigantes et
une expérience ludique qui transformera
votre vision des chiffres.
Conférence animée par Brigitte David.
Entrée gratuite sur inscription par mail à education.populaire@bondy.fr ou sur https://www.ville-bondy.fr/vivre-a-bondy/culture/education-populaire/programmation-2022-2023/.
Bibliothèque Denis Diderot – Bondy 23 Rue Roger Salengro, 93140 Bondy Bondy [{« link »: « mailto:ducation.populaire@bondy.fr »}, {« link »: « https://www.ville-bondy.fr/vivre-a-bondy/culture/education-populaire/programmation-2022-2023/ »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-12-16T10:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-16T12:00:00+01:00
Université populaire