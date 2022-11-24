MATIN DE L’EMPLOI SUR LES METIERS DES DECHETS Bibliothèque Denis Diderot Bondy Catégories d’évènement: Bondy

Seine-Saint-Denis

MATIN DE L’EMPLOI SUR LES METIERS DES DECHETS Bibliothèque Denis Diderot, 24 novembre 2022, Bondy. MATIN DE L’EMPLOI SUR LES METIERS DES DECHETS Jeudi 24 novembre, 10h00 Bibliothèque Denis Diderot

*sur inscription

Prévention, Valorisation & Collecte Bibliothèque Denis Diderot 23 rue Roger Salengro Bondy Le Mainguy – Le Moulin à Vent Bondy 93140 Seine-Saint-Denis Île-de-France MATIN DE L’EMPLOI SUR LES METIERS DES DECHETS Prévention, Valorisation & Collecte JEUDI 24 NOVEMBRE À 10H Venez rencontrer les acteurs des métiers : Eco animateur, Valoriste polyvalent, agent d ecollecte, Maitre composteur … à la Bibliothèque Denis Diderot 23 rue Roger Salengro, Bondy Inscription au 01 83 74 56 40

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-11-24T10:00:00+01:00

2022-11-24T12:30:00+01:00

Détails
Lieu Bibliothèque Denis Diderot
Adresse 23 rue Roger Salengro Bondy
Ville Bondy
Departement Seine-Saint-Denis

