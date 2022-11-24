MATIN DE L’EMPLOI SUR LES METIERS DES DECHETS Bibliothèque Denis Diderot Bondy
MATIN DE L’EMPLOI SUR LES METIERS DES DECHETS Bibliothèque Denis Diderot, 24 novembre 2022, Bondy.
MATIN DE L’EMPLOI SUR LES METIERS DES DECHETS Jeudi 24 novembre, 10h00 Bibliothèque Denis Diderot
*sur inscription
Prévention, Valorisation & Collecte
Bibliothèque Denis Diderot 23 rue Roger Salengro Bondy Le Mainguy – Le Moulin à Vent Bondy 93140 Seine-Saint-Denis Île-de-France
MATIN DE L’EMPLOI SUR LES METIERS DES DECHETS
Prévention, Valorisation & Collecte
JEUDI 24 NOVEMBRE À 10H
Venez rencontrer les acteurs des métiers :
Eco animateur, Valoriste polyvalent, agent d ecollecte, Maitre composteur …
à la Bibliothèque Denis Diderot
23 rue Roger Salengro, Bondy
Inscription au 01 83 74 56 40
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2022-11-24T10:00:00+01:00
2022-11-24T12:30:00+01:00