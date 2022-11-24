MATIN DE L’EMPLOI SUR LES METIERS DES DECHETS Bibliothèque Denis Diderot, 24 novembre 2022, Bondy.

MATIN DE L’EMPLOI SUR LES METIERS DES DECHETS

Prévention, Valorisation & Collecte

JEUDI 24 NOVEMBRE À 10H

Venez rencontrer les acteurs des métiers :

Eco animateur, Valoriste polyvalent, agent d ecollecte, Maitre composteur …

à la Bibliothèque Denis Diderot

23 rue Roger Salengro, Bondy

Inscription au 01 83 74 56 40


