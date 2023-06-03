L’heure du conte Bibliothèque de Prayssac Prayssac, 3 juin 2023, Prayssac.

Prayssac,Lot

Séance de lecture pour les enfants de 3 à 6 ans par les résident(e)s des Floralies à la bibliothèque ! N’hésitez pas à vous inscrire (par téléphone au 05.65.36.65.76, par mail à bibliotheque@prayssac.fr ou à l’accueil de la bibliothèque).

2023-06-03 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-03 . EUR.

Bibliothèque de Prayssac

Prayssac 46220 Lot Occitanie



Reading session for children from 3 to 6 years old by the residents of Les Floralies at the library! Don’t hesitate to register (by phone 05.65.36.65.76, by mail bibliotheque@prayssac.fr or at the reception of the library)

¡Sesión de lectura para niños de 3 a 6 años a cargo de los residentes de Les Floralies en la biblioteca! No dude en inscribirse (por teléfono al 05.65.36.65.76, por correo electrónico a bibliotheque@prayssac.fr o en la recepción de la biblioteca)

Vorlesestunde für Kinder von 3 bis 6 Jahren durch die Bewohner/innen der Floralies in der Bibliothek! Zögern Sie nicht, sich anzumelden (telefonisch unter 05.65.36.65.76, per E-Mail an bibliotheque@prayssac.fr oder am Empfang der Bibliothek)

Mise à jour le 2023-05-31 par OT CVL Vignoble