Esprit nouveau – vers une architecture clarté Bibliothèque de Genève Genève Catégorie d’Évènement: Genève Esprit nouveau – vers une architecture clarté Bibliothèque de Genève Genève, 25 avril 2024, Genève. Esprit nouveau – vers une architecture clarté Jeudi 25 avril 2024, 18h00 Bibliothèque de Genève CHF 0.- Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-04-25T18:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-25T19:30:00+02:00

Fin : 2024-04-25T18:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-25T19:30:00+02:00 Profitez de cette visite pour en apprendre plus, avec Jacques-Louis de Chambrier, architecte chargé de la rénovation de Clarté dans les années 2000.

Rendez-vous devant l’immeuble Clarté

Inscription obligatoire sur notre site bge-geneve.ch Bibliothèque de Genève Promenade des Bastions 8, 1205 Genève Genève 1204 Cité Genève +41 22 418 28 00 http://www.bge-geneve.ch [{« link »: « https://maps.app.goo.gl/wDfVLj9vgBDhRw5L8 »}, {« link »: « https://www.bge-geneve.ch/actualites/visites »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 900, « options »: {« _zoom »: {« range »: {« min »: 3, « max »: 21}, « label »: « Zoom », « value »: 19}, « _aspect »: {« values »: {« 600×600 »: « Square », « 600×450 »: « Album », « 450×600 »: « Portrait »}, « label »: « Map orientation », « value »: « 600×450 »}}, « description »: « Rue Saint-Laurent 2/4, 1207 Genu00e8ve, Switzerland », « html »: « « , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Rue Saint-Laurent 2/4, 1207 Genu00e8ve », « provider_name »: « Google Maps », « thumbnail_url »: « https://maps.google.com/maps/api/staticmap?center=46.2001949%2C6.1566473&zoom=18&size=900×900&language=en&markers=46.2001949%2C6.1566473&sensor=false&client=google-maps-frontend&signature=1lLQyZ9YMVTTTyUHQwAcaaFWtAA », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.google.com/maps/place/Rue+Saint-Laurent+2%2F4,+1207+Gen%C3%A8ve/@46.2001055,6.1565682,19z/data=!4m6!3m5!1s0x478c65338eae7bf5:0x2063022eb8272878!8m2!3d46.2001949!4d6.1566473!16s%2Fg%2F11q2n928v0?entry=tts », « thumbnail_height »: 900}, « link »: « https://www.google.com/maps/place/Rue+Saint-Laurent+2%2F4,+1207+Gen%C3%A8ve/@46.2001055,6.1565682,19z/data=!4m6!3m5!1s0x478c65338eae7bf5:0x2063022eb8272878!8m2!3d46.2001949!4d6.1566473!16s%2Fg%2F11q2n928v0?entry=tts »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 900, « options »: {« _zoom »: {« range »: {« min »: 3, « max »: 21}, « label »: « Zoom », « value »: 19}, « _aspect »: {« values »: {« 600×600 »: « Square », « 600×450 »: « Album », « 450×600 »: « Portrait »}, « label »: « Map orientation », « value »: « 600×450 »}}, « description »: « Rue Saint-Laurent 2/4, 1207 Genu00e8ve, Switzerland », « html »: « « , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Rue Saint-Laurent 2/4, 1207 Genu00e8ve », « provider_name »: « Google Maps », « thumbnail_url »: « https://maps.google.com/maps/api/staticmap?center=46.2001949%2C6.1566473&zoom=18&size=900×900&language=en&markers=46.2001949%2C6.1566473&sensor=false&client=google-maps-frontend&signature=1lLQyZ9YMVTTTyUHQwAcaaFWtAA », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.google.com/maps/place/Rue+Saint-Laurent+2%2F4,+1207+Gen%C3%A8ve/@46.2001055,6.1565682,19z/data=!4m6!3m5!1s0x478c65338eae7bf5:0x2063022eb8272878!8m2!3d46.2001949!4d6.1566473!16s%2Fg%2F11q2n928v0?entry=ttu », « thumbnail_height »: 900}, « link »: « https://www.google.com/maps/place/Rue+Saint-Laurent+2%2F4,+1207+Gen%C3%A8ve/@46.2001055,6.1565682,19z/data=!4m6!3m5!1s0x478c65338eae7bf5:0x2063022eb8272878!8m2!3d46.2001949!4d6.1566473!16s%2Fg%2F11q2n928v0?entry=ttu »}] http://www.ville-geneve.ch/plan-ville/bibliotheques/bibliotheque-geneve/ Bibliothèque de Genève Détails Catégorie d’Évènement: Genève Autres Code postal 1204 Lieu Bibliothèque de Genève Adresse Promenade des Bastions 8, 1205 Genève Ville Genève Lieu Ville Bibliothèque de Genève Genève Latitude 46.199554 Longitude 6.145267 latitude longitude 46.199554;6.145267

Bibliothèque de Genève Genève https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/geneve/