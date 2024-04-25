Esprit nouveau – vers une architecture clarté Bibliothèque de Genève Genève
Esprit nouveau – vers une architecture clarté Bibliothèque de Genève Genève, 25 avril 2024, Genève.
Esprit nouveau – vers une architecture clarté Jeudi 25 avril 2024, 18h00 Bibliothèque de Genève CHF 0.-
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-04-25T18:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-25T19:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-04-25T18:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-25T19:30:00+02:00
Profitez de cette visite pour en apprendre plus, avec Jacques-Louis de Chambrier, architecte chargé de la rénovation de Clarté dans les années 2000.
Rendez-vous devant l’immeuble Clarté
Inscription obligatoire sur notre site bge-geneve.ch
Bibliothèque de Genève Promenade des Bastions 8, 1205 Genève Genève 1204 Cité Genève +41 22 418 28 00 http://www.bge-geneve.ch [{« link »: « https://maps.app.goo.gl/wDfVLj9vgBDhRw5L8 »}, {« link »: « https://www.bge-geneve.ch/actualites/visites »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 900, « options »: {« _zoom »: {« range »: {« min »: 3, « max »: 21}, « label »: « Zoom », « value »: 19}, « _aspect »: {« values »: {« 600×600 »: « Square », « 600×450 »: « Album », « 450×600 »: « Portrait »}, « label »: « Map orientation », « value »: « 600×450 »}}, « description »: « Rue Saint-Laurent 2/4, 1207 Genu00e8ve, Switzerland », « html »: «
« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Rue Saint-Laurent 2/4, 1207 Genu00e8ve », « provider_name »: « Google Maps », « thumbnail_url »: « https://maps.google.com/maps/api/staticmap?center=46.2001949%2C6.1566473&zoom=18&size=900×900&language=en&markers=46.2001949%2C6.1566473&sensor=false&client=google-maps-frontend&signature=1lLQyZ9YMVTTTyUHQwAcaaFWtAA », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.google.com/maps/place/Rue+Saint-Laurent+2%2F4,+1207+Gen%C3%A8ve/@46.2001055,6.1565682,19z/data=!4m6!3m5!1s0x478c65338eae7bf5:0x2063022eb8272878!8m2!3d46.2001949!4d6.1566473!16s%2Fg%2F11q2n928v0?entry=tts », « thumbnail_height »: 900}, « link »: « https://www.google.com/maps/place/Rue+Saint-Laurent+2%2F4,+1207+Gen%C3%A8ve/@46.2001055,6.1565682,19z/data=!4m6!3m5!1s0x478c65338eae7bf5:0x2063022eb8272878!8m2!3d46.2001949!4d6.1566473!16s%2Fg%2F11q2n928v0?entry=tts »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 900, « options »: {« _zoom »: {« range »: {« min »: 3, « max »: 21}, « label »: « Zoom », « value »: 19}, « _aspect »: {« values »: {« 600×600 »: « Square », « 600×450 »: « Album », « 450×600 »: « Portrait »}, « label »: « Map orientation », « value »: « 600×450 »}}, « description »: « Rue Saint-Laurent 2/4, 1207 Genu00e8ve, Switzerland », « html »: «
« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Rue Saint-Laurent 2/4, 1207 Genu00e8ve », « provider_name »: « Google Maps », « thumbnail_url »: « https://maps.google.com/maps/api/staticmap?center=46.2001949%2C6.1566473&zoom=18&size=900×900&language=en&markers=46.2001949%2C6.1566473&sensor=false&client=google-maps-frontend&signature=1lLQyZ9YMVTTTyUHQwAcaaFWtAA », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.google.com/maps/place/Rue+Saint-Laurent+2%2F4,+1207+Gen%C3%A8ve/@46.2001055,6.1565682,19z/data=!4m6!3m5!1s0x478c65338eae7bf5:0x2063022eb8272878!8m2!3d46.2001949!4d6.1566473!16s%2Fg%2F11q2n928v0?entry=ttu », « thumbnail_height »: 900}, « link »: « https://www.google.com/maps/place/Rue+Saint-Laurent+2%2F4,+1207+Gen%C3%A8ve/@46.2001055,6.1565682,19z/data=!4m6!3m5!1s0x478c65338eae7bf5:0x2063022eb8272878!8m2!3d46.2001949!4d6.1566473!16s%2Fg%2F11q2n928v0?entry=ttu »}] http://www.ville-geneve.ch/plan-ville/bibliotheques/bibliotheque-geneve/
Bibliothèque de Genève