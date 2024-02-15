Le Ciné-club universitaire en affiches Bibliothèque de Genève Genève Catégorie d’Évènement: Genève Le Ciné-club universitaire en affiches Bibliothèque de Genève Genève, 15 février 2024, Genève. Le Ciné-club universitaire en affiches Jeudi 15 février 2024, 12h15 Bibliothèque de Genève CHF 0.- Quelque septante ans plus tard, revisitons l’histoire du Ciné-club au travers des affiches de ses cycles de films, qui sont aussi l’occasion d’une réflexion sur la production graphique sous contraintes institutionnelles. TItulaire d’un double Master en Histoire de l’art et en Anthropologie, Cerise Dumont est aussi présentatrice de V.O., l’émission cinéma du campus. Julien Jespersen est graphiste aux Actitivés Culturelles depuis 2001. En collaboration avec le Ciné-club universitaire Site Internet

Instagram Activités culturelles de l’UNIGE Crédit affiche: Activités culturelles, Université de Genève, 1982

Une pause de midi culturelle? Une rencontre inédite avec une graphiste, un historien, une passionnée ou un imprimeur? Le cycle des Jeudis midi de l’affiche vous propose un moment de partage autour de trésors genevois. Découvrez les plus belles affiches conservées par la Bibliothèque. La collection de la Bibliothèque comporte plus de 130 000 affiches. Instagram

Bibliothèque de Genève Promenade des Bastions 8, 1205 Genève Genève 1204 Cité Genève +41 22 418 28 00 http://www.bge-geneve.ch

Détails Catégorie d'Évènement: Genève Autres Lieu Bibliothèque de Genève Adresse Promenade des Bastions 8, 1205 Genève Ville Genève

