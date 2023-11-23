Design de caractères Bibliothèque de Genève Genève, 23 novembre 2023, Genève.

Typographe autodidacte, il évoque avec nous ses deux terrains de jeu favoris : la création et distribution de fontes de caractère ainsi que le design graphique appliqué à la conception d’affiches typographiques.

Alex Dujet est graphiste et typographe. Il a co-fondé Futur Neue en 2014 avec Sébastien Mathys et Constance Delamadeleine et co-fondé Extraset en 2020.

En partenariat avec la Fureur de lire, festival littéraire 23–26 novembre 2023

—————————————————————————

Une pause de midi culturelle? Une rencontre inédite avec une graphiste, un historien, une passionnée ou un imprimeur?

Le cycle des Jeudis midi de l’affiche vous propose un moment de partage autour de trésors genevois. Découvrez les plus belles affiches conservées par la Bibliothèque. La collection de la Bibliothèque comporte plus de 130 000 affiches.

Programme complet des Jeudis midi de l’affiche en pdf

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-23T12:15:00+01:00 – 2023-11-23T13:00:00+01:00

Alex Dujet, 2017