Escape game : un fantôme à la bibliothèque (8-12ans) Bibliothèque de Creysse Creysse, 24 octobre 2023, Creysse.

Creysse,Dordogne

ESCAPE GAME : « un fantôme à la bibliothèque ». Gratuit sur inscription – pour les 8-12 ans.

Le fantôme de la bibliothèque va frapper ! Il va enfermer les enfants dans la bibliothèque et les menace de leur couper les cheveux s’ils ne l’aident pas ! Il reste 1h aux enfants pour sauver leurs cheveux !.

2023-10-24 fin : 2023-10-24 . .

Bibliothèque de Creysse

Creysse 24100 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



ESCAPE GAME: « a ghost in the library ». Free with registration – for 8-12 year-olds.

The library ghost is about to strike! He’s going to lock the children in the library and threaten to cut off their hair if they don’t help him! Children have 1 hour to save their hair!

JUEGO DE ESCAPE: « un fantasma en la biblioteca ». Gratis con inscripción – para niños de 8 a 12 años.

¡El fantasma de la biblioteca está a punto de atacar! Encerrará a los niños en la biblioteca y les amenazará con cortarles el pelo si no le ayudan Los niños tienen 1 hora para salvar su pelo

ESCAPE GAME: « Ein Geist in der Bibliothek ». Kostenlos mit Anmeldung – für 8-12-Jährige.

Der Geist der Bibliothek wird zuschlagen! Er wird die Kinder in der Bibliothek einschließen und droht ihnen, ihnen die Haare abzuschneiden, wenn sie ihm nicht helfen! Den Kindern bleibt noch eine Stunde, um ihre Haare zu retten!

