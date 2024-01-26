PLEASURES Bibliothèque de Bonneveine Léon-Gabriel Gros Marseille, vendredi 26 janvier 2024.

PLEASURES ♫POP ROCK♫ Vendredi 26 janvier, 18h15 Bibliothèque de Bonneveine Léon-Gabriel Gros Entrée libre

Le groupe Pleasures présente son nouvel album (et son nouveau bassiste) en showcase à la Médiathèque de Bonneveine !

Nouvelle Video Live & Learn https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ws9e4jqEdMQ

Réalisée par Marcia Romano et Benoît Sabatier

Lien écoute album https://bfan.link/shake-that-tree

