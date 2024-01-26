Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

PLEASURES Bibliothèque de Bonneveine Léon-Gabriel Gros Marseille

PLEASURES Bibliothèque de Bonneveine Léon-Gabriel Gros Marseille

PLEASURES Bibliothèque de Bonneveine Léon-Gabriel Gros Marseille, vendredi 26 janvier 2024.

PLEASURES ♫POP ROCK♫ Vendredi 26 janvier, 18h15 Bibliothèque de Bonneveine Léon-Gabriel Gros Entrée libre

2024-01-26T18:15:00+01:00 – 2024-01-26T19:30:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-01-26T18:15:00+01:00 – 2024-01-26T19:30:00+01:00

Le groupe Pleasures présente son nouvel album (et son nouveau bassiste) en showcase à la Médiathèque de Bonneveine !
Nouvelle Video Live & Learn https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ws9e4jqEdMQ
Réalisée par Marcia Romano et Benoît Sabatier
Lien écoute album https://bfan.link/shake-that-tree
Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive
https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

26 janvier 2024
Autres

13008
Bibliothèque de Bonneveine Léon-Gabriel Gros
Centre vie de Bonneveine, 124 av. de Hambourg, 13008 Marseille
Marseille
Bouches-du-Rhône
Bibliothèque de Bonneveine Léon-Gabriel Gros Marseille
43.249171
5.390559
43.249171;5.390559

