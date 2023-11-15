Projection de « Pocahontas, une légende indienne » Bibliothèque de Blagny Blagny, 15 novembre 2023, Blagny.

Blagny,Ardennes

Mercredi 15 novembre à 14h30 à la bibliothèque de Blagny venez assister à la projection de « Pocahontas, une légende indienne »En l’an 1607, La belle Pocahontas aura-t-elle le pouvoir d’éviter la guerre entre les colons anglais et son peuple, les Powhatan, et de sauvegarder ainsi ses amours avec le fringant aventurier John Smith, qui accompagne les colons ?.

2023-11-15 fin : 2023-11-15 . .

Bibliothèque de Blagny

Blagny 08110 Ardennes Grand Est



Wednesday, November 15 at 2:30 pm at the Blagny library, come and enjoy the screening of « Pocahontas, an Indian legend ». In the year 1607, will the beautiful Pocahontas have the power to avert war between the English colonists and her people, the Powhatan, and thus safeguard her love affair with the dashing adventurer John Smith, who is accompanying the colonists?

El miércoles 15 de noviembre a las 14.30 h en la biblioteca Blagny, asista a la proyección de « Pocahontas, una leyenda india ». En 1607, ¿tendrá la bella Pocahontas el poder de evitar la guerra entre los colonos ingleses y su pueblo, los Powhatan, y salvaguardar así su relación amorosa con el apuesto aventurero John Smith, que acompaña a los colonos?

Pocahontas, eine indianische Legende « Die schöne Pocahontas hat im Jahr 1607 die Macht, den Krieg zwischen den englischen Siedlern und ihrem Volk, den Powhatan, zu verhindern und so ihre Liebe zu dem Abenteurer John Smith, der die Siedler begleitet, zu retten

Mise à jour le 2023-09-11 par Ardennes Tourisme