Soirée pyjama (6-12 ans) Bibliothèque communale Chatuzange-le-Goubet, 10 novembre 2023, Chatuzange-le-Goubet.

Chatuzange-le-Goubet,Drôme

Vendredi 10 novembre :

Soirée pyjama organisée par Chatulivre



Bibliothèque communale – Goubet

18h30 à 19h15 (6/8 ans) et 19h30 à 20h30 (plus de 9 ans)



Thème : Asie – Sans inscription..

2023-11-10 18:30:00 fin : 2023-11-10 20:30:00. .

Bibliothèque communale Ensemble Charles Bringuier

Chatuzange-le-Goubet 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Friday, November 10 :

Sleepover organized by Chatulivre



Bibliothèque communale – Goubet

6:30 pm to 7:15 pm (6/8 years) and 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm (over 9 years)



Theme: Asia – No registration required.

Viernes 10 de noviembre :

Fiesta de pijamas organizada por Chatulivre



Biblioteca municipal – Goubet

de 18.30 a 19.15 h (6/8 años) y de 19.30 a 20.30 h (más de 9 años)



Tema: Asia – No es necesario inscribirse.

Freitag, den 10. November :

Pyjama-Party organisiert von Chatulivre



Gemeindebibliothek – Goubet

18:30 bis 19:15 Uhr (6/8 Jahre) und 19:30 bis 20:30 Uhr (über 9 Jahre)



Thema: Asien – Ohne Anmeldung.

