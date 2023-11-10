Soirée pyjama (6-12 ans) Bibliothèque communale Chatuzange-le-Goubet
Soirée pyjama (6-12 ans) Bibliothèque communale Chatuzange-le-Goubet, 10 novembre 2023, Chatuzange-le-Goubet.
Chatuzange-le-Goubet,Drôme
Vendredi 10 novembre :
Soirée pyjama organisée par Chatulivre
Bibliothèque communale – Goubet
18h30 à 19h15 (6/8 ans) et 19h30 à 20h30 (plus de 9 ans)
Thème : Asie – Sans inscription..
2023-11-10 18:30:00 fin : 2023-11-10 20:30:00. .
Bibliothèque communale Ensemble Charles Bringuier
Chatuzange-le-Goubet 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Friday, November 10 :
Sleepover organized by Chatulivre
Bibliothèque communale – Goubet
6:30 pm to 7:15 pm (6/8 years) and 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm (over 9 years)
Theme: Asia – No registration required.
Viernes 10 de noviembre :
Fiesta de pijamas organizada por Chatulivre
Biblioteca municipal – Goubet
de 18.30 a 19.15 h (6/8 años) y de 19.30 a 20.30 h (más de 9 años)
Tema: Asia – No es necesario inscribirse.
Freitag, den 10. November :
Pyjama-Party organisiert von Chatulivre
Gemeindebibliothek – Goubet
18:30 bis 19:15 Uhr (6/8 Jahre) und 19:30 bis 20:30 Uhr (über 9 Jahre)
Thema: Asien – Ohne Anmeldung.
Mise à jour le 2023-10-03 par Valence Romans Tourisme