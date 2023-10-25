Atelier d’écriture enfants (8/11 ans) Bibliothèque communale Chatuzange-le-Goubet Catégories d’Évènement: Chatuzange-le-Goubet

Drôme Atelier d’écriture enfants (8/11 ans) Bibliothèque communale Chatuzange-le-Goubet, 25 octobre 2023, Chatuzange-le-Goubet. Chatuzange-le-Goubet,Drôme Mercredi 25 octobre : Atelier d’écriture

enfants (8/11 ans) organisé par Chatulivre



Bibliothèque communale – Goubet – 14h à 16h



Thème : Haïkus



Gratuit (10 places)



Sur inscription : 04 75 02 29 26 – chatulivre@orange.fr..

2023-10-25 14:00:00 fin : 2023-10-25 16:00:00. .

Bibliothèque communale Ensemble Charles Bringuier

Chatuzange-le-Goubet 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Wednesday, October 25: Writing workshop

children (8/11 years) organized by Chatulivre



Bibliothèque communale – Goubet – 2pm to 4pm



Theme: Haikus



Free (10 places)



Registration: 04 75 02 29 26 – chatulivre@orange.fr. Miércoles 25 de octubre: Taller de escritura

niños (8/11 años) organizado por Chatulivre



Biblioteca municipal – Goubet – de 14h a 16h



Tema: Haikus



Gratuito (10 plazas)



Inscripción obligatoria: 04 75 02 29 26 – chatulivre@orange.fr. Mittwoch, 25. Oktober: Schreibwerkstatt

kinder (8/11 Jahre) organisiert von Chatulivre



Gemeindebibliothek – Goubet – 14h bis 16h



Thema: Haikus



Kostenlos (10 Plätze)



Nach Anmeldung: 04 75 02 29 26 – chatulivre@orange.fr. Mise à jour le 2023-10-03 par Valence Romans Tourisme Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Chatuzange-le-Goubet, Drôme Autres Lieu Bibliothèque communale Adresse Bibliothèque communale Ensemble Charles Bringuier Ville Chatuzange-le-Goubet Departement Drôme Lieu Ville Bibliothèque communale Chatuzange-le-Goubet latitude longitude 45.006639;5.092228

