Atelier d’écriture ados (11/16 ans) Bibliothèque communale Chatuzange-le-Goubet, 25 octobre 2023, Chatuzange-le-Goubet.

Chatuzange-le-Goubet,Drôme

Mercredi 25 octobre : Atelier d’écriture
enfants (11/16) organisé par Chatulivre

Bibliothèque communale – Goubet – 14h à 16h

Thème : Haïkus

Gratuit (10 places)

Sur inscription : 04 75 02 29 26 – chatulivre@orange.fr..
2023-10-25 14:00:00 fin : 2023-10-25 16:00:00. .
Bibliothèque communale Ensemble Charles Bringuier
Chatuzange-le-Goubet 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Wednesday, October 25: Writing workshop
children (11/16) organized by Chatulivre

Bibliothèque communale – Goubet – 2pm to 4pm

Theme: Haikus

Free (10 places)

Registration: 04 75 02 29 26 – chatulivre@orange.fr.

Miércoles 25 de octubre: Taller de escritura
niños (11/16) organizado por Chatulivre

Biblioteca municipal – Goubet – de 14h a 16h

Tema: Haikus

Gratuito (10 plazas)

Inscripción obligatoria: 04 75 02 29 26 – chatulivre@orange.fr.

Mittwoch, 25. Oktober: Schreibwerkstatt
kinder (11/16) organisiert von Chatulivre

Gemeindebibliothek – Goubet – 14h bis 16h

Thema: Haikus

Kostenlos (10 Plätze)

Nach Anmeldung: 04 75 02 29 26 – chatulivre@orange.fr.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-03 par Valence Romans Tourisme