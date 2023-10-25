Atelier d’écriture ados (11/16 ans) Bibliothèque communale Chatuzange-le-Goubet
Atelier d’écriture ados (11/16 ans) Bibliothèque communale Chatuzange-le-Goubet, 25 octobre 2023, Chatuzange-le-Goubet.
Chatuzange-le-Goubet,Drôme
Mercredi 25 octobre : Atelier d’écriture
enfants (11/16) organisé par Chatulivre
Bibliothèque communale – Goubet – 14h à 16h
Thème : Haïkus
Gratuit (10 places)
Sur inscription : 04 75 02 29 26 – chatulivre@orange.fr..
2023-10-25 14:00:00 fin : 2023-10-25 16:00:00. .
Bibliothèque communale Ensemble Charles Bringuier
Chatuzange-le-Goubet 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Wednesday, October 25: Writing workshop
children (11/16) organized by Chatulivre
Bibliothèque communale – Goubet – 2pm to 4pm
Theme: Haikus
Free (10 places)
Registration: 04 75 02 29 26 – chatulivre@orange.fr.
Miércoles 25 de octubre: Taller de escritura
niños (11/16) organizado por Chatulivre
Biblioteca municipal – Goubet – de 14h a 16h
Tema: Haikus
Gratuito (10 plazas)
Inscripción obligatoria: 04 75 02 29 26 – chatulivre@orange.fr.
Mittwoch, 25. Oktober: Schreibwerkstatt
kinder (11/16) organisiert von Chatulivre
Gemeindebibliothek – Goubet – 14h bis 16h
Thema: Haikus
Kostenlos (10 Plätze)
Nach Anmeldung: 04 75 02 29 26 – chatulivre@orange.fr.
