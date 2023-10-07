Atelier origami ados (dès 12 ans) Bibliothèque communale Chatulivre Chatuzange-le-Goubet, 7 octobre 2023, Chatuzange-le-Goubet.

Chatuzange-le-Goubet,Drôme

Samedi 7 octobre : Atelier origami ados (dès 12 ans) / adultes organisé par Chatulivre



Bibliothèque communale – Goubet – 14h à 16h



Gratuit (12 places)



Sur inscription : 04 75 02 29 26 – chatulivre@orange.fr.

2023-10-07 14:00:00 fin : 2023-10-07 16:00:00. .

Bibliothèque communale Chatulivre Ensemble Charles Bringuier

Chatuzange-le-Goubet 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Saturday, October 7: Origami workshop for teens (aged 12 and over) / adults organized by Chatulivre



Bibliothèque communale – Goubet – 2pm to 4pm



Free (12 places)



Registration: 04 75 02 29 26 – chatulivre@orange.fr

Sábado 7 de octubre: taller de papiroflexia para adolescentes (a partir de 12 años) y adultos organizado por Chatulivre



Biblioteca municipal – Goubet – de 14.00 a 16.00 horas



Gratuito (12 plazas)



Inscripción obligatoria: 04 75 02 29 26 – chatulivre@orange.fr

Samstag, 7. Oktober: Origami-Workshop für Jugendliche (ab 12 Jahren) / Erwachsene organisiert von Chatulivre



Gemeindebibliothek – Goubet – 14h bis 16h



Kostenlos (12 Plätze)



Nach Anmeldung: 04 75 02 29 26 – chatulivre@orange.fr

Mise à jour le 2023-10-03 par Valence Romans Tourisme