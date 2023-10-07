Atelier origami ados (dès 12 ans) Bibliothèque communale Chatulivre Chatuzange-le-Goubet
Chatuzange-le-Goubet,Drôme
Samedi 7 octobre : Atelier origami ados (dès 12 ans) / adultes organisé par Chatulivre
Bibliothèque communale – Goubet – 14h à 16h
Gratuit (12 places)
Sur inscription : 04 75 02 29 26 – chatulivre@orange.fr.
Bibliothèque communale Chatulivre Ensemble Charles Bringuier
Chatuzange-le-Goubet 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Saturday, October 7: Origami workshop for teens (aged 12 and over) / adults organized by Chatulivre
Bibliothèque communale – Goubet – 2pm to 4pm
Free (12 places)
Registration: 04 75 02 29 26 – chatulivre@orange.fr
Sábado 7 de octubre: taller de papiroflexia para adolescentes (a partir de 12 años) y adultos organizado por Chatulivre
Biblioteca municipal – Goubet – de 14.00 a 16.00 horas
Gratuito (12 plazas)
Inscripción obligatoria: 04 75 02 29 26 – chatulivre@orange.fr
Samstag, 7. Oktober: Origami-Workshop für Jugendliche (ab 12 Jahren) / Erwachsene organisiert von Chatulivre
Gemeindebibliothek – Goubet – 14h bis 16h
Kostenlos (12 Plätze)
Nach Anmeldung: 04 75 02 29 26 – chatulivre@orange.fr
