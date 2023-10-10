« NOM D’UN INSECTE ! » : EXPOSITION DE MATHILDE MAGNAN – COMMUNAUTÉ DE COMMUNE ALCT / MATHILDE MAGNAN Bibliothèque Celeste Albaret La Canourgue, 10 octobre 2023, La Canourgue.

Découvrez l’exposition « Nom d’un insecte ! » par Mathilde Magnan, illustratrice jeunesse qui propose une interprétation ludique de dix insectes. Une exposition pleine de connaissances naturalistes et d’imagination accueillie sur tout le territoire de ….

Discover the « Nom d’un insecte! » exhibition by children’s illustrator Mathilde Magnan, featuring a playful interpretation of ten insects. An exhibition full of naturalist knowledge and imagination welcomed throughout the …

Descubra la exposición « Nom d’un insecte! » de Mathilde Magnan, ilustradora infantil que ofrece una interpretación lúdica de diez insectos. Una exposición llena de conocimientos naturalistas e imaginación, albergada durante todo el …

Entdecken Sie die Ausstellung « Nom d’un insecte! » der Kinderbuchillustratorin Mathilde Magnan, die eine spielerische Interpretation von zehn Insekten bietet. Eine Ausstellung voller naturwissenschaftlicher Kenntnisse und Fantasie, die im gesamten Gebiet von …

