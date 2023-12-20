Atelier créatif de Noël Bibliothèque Annexe du Sapin Vert Wattrelos
Atelier créatif de Noël Bibliothèque Annexe du Sapin Vert Wattrelos, 20 décembre 2023, Wattrelos.
Atelier créatif de Noël Mercredi 20 décembre, 15h00 Bibliothèque Annexe du Sapin Vert
Bibliothèque Annexe du Sapin Vert rue de l’union 59150 Wattrelos Wattrelos 59150 Crétinier Nord [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 03.20.28.44.45 »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-12-20T15:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-20T17:00:00+01:00
2023-12-20T15:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-20T17:00:00+01:00
créations Noël
Droit réservé