Bibliothèque ambulante La Chapelle-Saint-Laurent La Chapelle-Saint-Laurent
Bibliothèque ambulante La Chapelle-Saint-Laurent, 4 décembre 2022, La Chapelle-Saint-Laurent.
Bibliothèque ambulante
Marché de Noël La Chapelle-Saint-Laurent Deux-Svres
2022-12-04 – 2022-12-04
La Chapelle-Saint-Laurent
Deux-Svres
La Chapelle-Saint-Laurent
EUR C’est bientôt Noël ! Pour l’occasion, la bibliothèque s’habille chaudement et s’installe au marché. Autour d’un vin chaud ou d’un chocolat chaud, venez écouter des histoires tendres, loufoques, drôles ou magiques de Noël et laissez parler votre créativité autour d’ateliers bricolage.
C’est bientôt Noël ! Pour l’occasion, la bibliothèque s’habille chaudement et s’installe au marché. Autour d’un vin chaud ou d’un chocolat chaud, venez écouter des histoires tendres, loufoques, drôles ou magiques de Noël et laissez parler votre créativité autour d’ateliers bricolage.
+33 5 49 72 51 89
Pixabay
La Chapelle-Saint-Laurent
dernière mise à jour : 2022-10-05 par