Bibilothèque d’Auzances Baudelaire Anywhere out of the world Bibliothèque municipale Auzances, samedi 9 mars 2024.
L’association Petit K@you présente
« Baudelaire anywhere out of the world »
Mise en scène Bruno Deleu
Interprétation Christian Lacroix
participation libre au chapeau .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-03-09 17:00:00
fin : 2024-03-09
Bibliothèque municipale 5 rue Rousseau
Auzances 23700 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine
