Bibilothèque d’Auzances Baudelaire Anywhere out of the world Bibliothèque municipale Auzances, samedi 9 mars 2024.

Bibilothèque d’Auzances Baudelaire Anywhere out of the world Bibliothèque municipale Auzances Creuse

L’association Petit K@you présente

« Baudelaire anywhere out of the world »

Mise en scène Bruno Deleu

Interprétation Christian Lacroix

participation libre au chapeau .

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :

Début : 2024-03-09 17:00:00

fin : 2024-03-09

Bibliothèque municipale 5 rue Rousseau

Auzances 23700 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine

