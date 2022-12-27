Biathlon Bagnères-de-Bigorre, 27 décembre 2022, Bagnères-de-Bigorre . Biathlon LA MONGIE Rendez-vous devant l’ESF Bagnères-de-Bigorre Hautes-Pyrénées Rendez-vous devant l’ESF LA MONGIE

2022-12-27 17:00:00 – 2022-12-27

Rendez-vous devant l’ESF LA MONGIE

Bagnères-de-Bigorre

Hautes-Pyrénées A partir de 12 ans.

Selon conditions météo La Mongie Initiation Biathlon pour petits et grands !!!

Tir à la carabine, mini course

Gratuit +33 5 62 91 94 15 Rendez-vous devant l’ESF LA MONGIE Bagnères-de-Bigorre

dernière mise à jour : 2022-12-05 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Bagnères-de-Bigorre, Hautes-Pyrénées Autres Lieu Bagnères-de-Bigorre Adresse Bagnères-de-Bigorre Hautes-Pyrénées Rendez-vous devant l'ESF LA MONGIE Ville Bagnères-de-Bigorre lieuville Rendez-vous devant l'ESF LA MONGIE Bagnères-de-Bigorre Departement Hautes-Pyrénées

Biathlon Bagnères-de-Bigorre 2022-12-27 was last modified: by Biathlon Bagnères-de-Bigorre Bagnères-de-Bigorre 27 décembre 2022 Bagnères-de-Bigorre Hautes-Pyrénées LA MONGIE Rendez-vous devant l'ESF Bagnères-de-Bigorre Hautes-Pyrénées

Bagnères-de-Bigorre Hautes-Pyrénées