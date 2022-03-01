Biathlon Bagnères-de-Bigorre, 1 mars 2022, Bagnères-de-Bigorre. Biathlon Rendez-vous devant l’ESF LA MONGIE Bagnères-de-Bigorre

2022-03-01 17:30:00 17:30:00 – 2022-03-01 Rendez-vous devant l’ESF LA MONGIE

Bagnères-de-Bigorre Hautes-Pyrénées A partir de 12 ans.

Selon conditions météo La Mongie Initiation Biathlon pour petits et grands !!!

Tir à la carabine, mini course

Gratuit +33 5 62 91 94 15 A partir de 12 ans.

Selon conditions météo Rendez-vous devant l’ESF LA MONGIE Bagnères-de-Bigorre

dernière mise à jour : 2022-02-25 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Bagnères-de-Bigorre, Hautes-Pyrénées Autres Lieu Bagnères-de-Bigorre Adresse Rendez-vous devant l'ESF LA MONGIE Ville Bagnères-de-Bigorre lieuville Rendez-vous devant l'ESF LA MONGIE Bagnères-de-Bigorre Departement Hautes-Pyrénées

Biathlon Bagnères-de-Bigorre 2022-03-01 was last modified: by Biathlon Bagnères-de-Bigorre Bagnères-de-Bigorre 1 mars 2022 Bagnères-de-Bigorre Hautes-Pyrénées

Bagnères-de-Bigorre Hautes-Pyrénées