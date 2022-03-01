Biathlon Bagnères-de-Bigorre, 1 mars 2022, Bagnères-de-Bigorre.

Biathlon Rendez-vous devant l’ESF LA MONGIE Bagnères-de-Bigorre
2022-03-01 17:30:00 17:30:00 – 2022-03-01 Rendez-vous devant l’ESF LA MONGIE
Bagnères-de-Bigorre Hautes-Pyrénées

  A partir de 12 ans.
Selon conditions météo

La Mongie

Initiation Biathlon pour petits et grands !!!
Tir à la carabine, mini course
Gratuit

+33 5 62 91 94 15

A partir de 12 ans.
Selon conditions météo

Rendez-vous devant l’ESF LA MONGIE Bagnères-de-Bigorre
dernière mise à jour : 2022-02-25 par