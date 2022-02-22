Biathlon Bagnères-de-Bigorre Bagnères-de-Bigorre
Biathlon Bagnères-de-Bigorre, 22 février 2022, Bagnères-de-Bigorre.
Biathlon Rendez-vous devant l’ESF LA MONGIE Bagnères-de-Bigorre
2022-02-22 17:30:00 17:30:00 – 2022-02-22 Rendez-vous devant l’ESF LA MONGIE
Bagnères-de-Bigorre Hautes-Pyrénées
A partir de 12 ans.
Selon conditions météo
La Mongie
Initiation Biathlon pour petits et grands !!!
Tir à la carabine, mini course
Gratuit
+33 5 62 91 94 15
A partir de 12 ans.
Selon conditions météo
Rendez-vous devant l’ESF LA MONGIE Bagnères-de-Bigorre
dernière mise à jour : 2022-02-11 par