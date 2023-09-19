Oldarra – Choeur d’hommes du Pays Basque Eglise Sainte Eugénie, 19 septembre 2023, Biarritz.

Oldarra (qui signifie élan en basque) est composé de quarante chanteurs amateurs.

Oldarra est placé sous la direction d’Iñaki Urtizberea.

Il interprète, a capella, des œuvres polyphoniques tant religieuses que profanes. A l’origine, exclusivement basque, le répertoire s’est élargi, intégrant des œuvres du monde entier..

Eglise Sainte Eugénie Place Sainte Eugénie

Biarritz 64200 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Oldarra (which means moose in Basque) is composed of forty amateur singers.

Oldarra is directed by Iñaki Urtizberea.

It interprets, a capella, polyphonic works, both religious and secular. Originally exclusively Basque, the repertoire has expanded to include works from around the world.

Oldarra (que significa alce en euskera) está formado por cuarenta cantantes aficionados.

Oldarra está dirigida por Iñaki Urtizberea.

Interpreta obras polifónicas a capella, tanto religiosas como profanas. Su repertorio, en un principio exclusivamente vasco, se ha ampliado a obras de todo el mundo.

Oldarra (baskisch für Elch) besteht aus vierzig Amateursängern.

Oldarra steht unter der Leitung von Iñaki Urtizberea.

Er singt a capella sowohl religiöse als auch weltliche polyphone Werke. Das ursprünglich ausschließlich baskische Repertoire hat sich inzwischen auf Werke aus der ganzen Welt ausgeweitet.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-10 par OT Biarritz