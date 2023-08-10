lun 24 avril 2023
Malandain Ballet Biarritz – Noé Avenue Foch Biarritz

Malandain Ballet Biarritz – Noé

« À travers le mythe du Déluge, Noé incarne une sorte de rupture dans l’histoire de l’humanité. Résumant le passé et préparant l’avenir, il symbolise la naissance d’un nouveau monde, meilleur que le précédent. Une seconde Création gommant la première altérée par le mal et la défaillance des hommes. Chemin faisant, nous n’embarquerons pas l’intégrale des animaux, juste une humanité en mouvement, figure symbolique et dansante de Noé, nouvel Adam, non pas tiré de la terre, mais de l’eau. » Thierry Malandain.
Avenue Foch Gare du Midi
Biarritz 64200 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine

« Through the myth of the Flood, Noah embodies a kind of rupture in the history of humanity. Summing up the past and preparing the future, he symbolizes the birth of a new world, better than the previous one. A second Creation erasing the first one altered by the evil and the failure of men. Along the way, we will not take on board the whole of the animals, just a humanity in movement, symbolic and dancing figure of Noah, new Adam, not drawn from the earth, but from the water Thierry Malandain

« A través del mito del Diluvio, Noé encarna una especie de ruptura en la historia de la humanidad. Resumiendo el pasado y preparando el futuro, simboliza el nacimiento de un nuevo mundo, mejor que el anterior. Una segunda Creación que borra la primera, alterada por el mal y los fallos humanos. A lo largo del camino, no llevaremos a bordo todos los animales, sólo una humanidad en movimiento, la figura simbólica y danzante de Noé, el nuevo Adán, no de la tierra, sino del agua Thierry Malandain

« Durch den Mythos der Sintflut verkörpert Noah eine Art Bruch in der Geschichte der Menschheit. Er fasst die Vergangenheit zusammen, bereitet die Zukunft vor und symbolisiert die Entstehung einer neuen Welt, die besser ist als die vorherige. Eine zweite Schöpfung, die die erste, durch das Böse und das Versagen der Menschen veränderte Schöpfung auslöscht. Auf dem Weg dorthin werden wir nicht alle Tiere mitnehmen, sondern nur eine Menschheit in Bewegung, die symbolische und tanzende Figur von Noah, dem neuen Adam, der nicht aus der Erde, sondern aus dem Wasser kommt. » Thierry Malandain

10 août 2023
Avenue Foch
Avenue Foch Gare du Midi
Biarritz
Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Avenue Foch Biarritz

