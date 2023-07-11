Pelote basque à paleta cuir et main nue 42 Avenue du Maréchal Foch, 11 juillet 2023, Biarritz.

Parties de pelote / Démonstration au mur à gauche de Plaza Berri (fronton couvert) dans la discipline de Paleta cuir (très spectaculaire) et main nue.

Service de Bar et de Restauration sur place.

42 Avenue du Maréchal Foch Plaza Berri

Biarritz 64200 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Pelota games / Demonstration at the wall on the left of Plaza Berri (covered front) in the discipline of Paleta leather (very spectacular) and bare hands.

Bar and Catering Service on site

Juegos de Pelota / Demostración en el muro de la izquierda de la Plaza Berri (frente cubierto) en la disciplina de Paleta de cuero (muy espectacular) y manos desnudas.

Servicio de bar y catering in situ

Pelota-Partien / Vorführung an der linken Wand der Plaza Berri (überdachter Giebel) in der Disziplin Paleta Leder (sehr spektakulär) und mit bloßen Händen.

Bar- und Restaurantservice vor Ort

