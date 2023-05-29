Art Shopping Biarritz Le Bellevue, 29 mai 2023, Biarritz.

Salon international d’art contemporain .

Des rencontres avec les artistes de manière conviviale, rendre accessible la culture et l’art à un large public. ART Shopping est avant tout l’occasion de vivre l’art, d’échanger mais surtout de réveiller sa créativité ! un accès facile à l’art contemporain avec des œuvres d’art authentiques et originales à des prix abordables.

Entrée libre en téléchargeant l’invitation

Samedi 27 mai et dimanche 28 mai : 11h-19h

Lundi 29 mai : 11h-18h.

Le Bellevue Place Bellevue

Biarritz 64200 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



International exhibition of contemporary art.

Meetings with artists in a friendly manner, making culture and art accessible to a wide audience. ART Shopping is above all an opportunity to experience art, to exchange ideas but above all to awaken one’s creativity! Easy access to contemporary art with authentic and original works of art at affordable prices.

Free entrance by downloading the invitation

Saturday May 27 and Sunday May 28: 11am-7pm

Monday May 29th : 11am-6pm

Feria internacional de arte contemporáneo.

Encuentros con artistas de manera amistosa, haciendo la cultura y el arte accesibles a un amplio público. ART Shopping es ante todo una oportunidad para vivir el arte, intercambiar ideas, pero sobre todo ¡para despertar la propia creatividad! Fácil acceso al arte contemporáneo con obras auténticas y originales a precios asequibles.

Entrada gratuita descargando la invitación

Sábado 27 de mayo y domingo 28 de mayo: de 11.00 a 19.00 horas

Lunes 29 de mayo: de 11.00 a 18.00 h

Internationale Messe für zeitgenössische Kunst .

Begegnungen mit Künstlern auf gesellige Weise, Kultur und Kunst einem breiten Publikum zugänglich machen. ART Shopping ist vor allem eine Gelegenheit, Kunst zu erleben, sich auszutauschen und vor allem die eigene Kreativität zu wecken! Ein einfacher Zugang zu zeitgenössischer Kunst mit authentischen und originellen Kunstwerken zu erschwinglichen Preisen.

Freier Eintritt durch Herunterladen der Einladung

Samstag, 27. Mai und Sonntag, 28. Mai: 11-19 Uhr

Montag, 29. Mai: 11-18 Uhr

