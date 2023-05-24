Visite commentée de la Chapelle Impériale Chapelle Impériale, 24 mai 2023, Biarritz.

Visite commentée en français de la Chapelle Impériale à travers les premiers pas d’Eugénie de Montijo à Biarritz en 1834. Du domaine impérial jusqu’aux styles hispano-mauresque et romano-byzantin, ce bijou d’architecture unique dans la région vous dévoile ses secrets. Durée 35 mn – Réservation obligatoire.

2023-05-24 à ; fin : 2023-05-24 15:00:00. .

Chapelle Impériale Rue des Cent Gardes

Biarritz 64200 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Guided tour in French of the Imperial Chapel through the first steps of Eugenie de Montijo in Biarritz in 1834. From the imperial domain to the Spanish-Moorish and Roman-Byzantine styles, this unique architectural jewel in the region reveals its secrets. Duration 35 mn – Reservation required

Visita guiada en francés de la Capilla Imperial por los primeros pasos de Eugenia de Montijo en Biarritz en 1834. Desde el dominio imperial hasta los estilos hispano-morisco y romano-bizantino, esta joya arquitectónica única en la región desvela sus secretos. Duración 35 mn – Reserva obligatoria

Kommentierte Führung auf Französisch durch die Chapelle Impériale anhand der ersten Schritte von Eugénie de Montijo in Biarritz im Jahr 1834. Von der kaiserlichen Domäne bis hin zum spanisch-maurischen und romanisch-byzantinischen Stil enthüllt Ihnen dieses in der Region einzigartige architektonische Juwel seine Geheimnisse. Dauer 35 Min. – Reservierung erforderlich

Mise à jour le 2023-04-18 par OT Biarritz