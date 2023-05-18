Dans quel état j’erre 11 Avenue Sarasate, 18 mai 2023, Biarritz.

À l’occasion de cette nouvelle création, errons ensemble dans tous nos états, dans leurs singularités comme dans leurs différences, à la recherche d’un sens, de nos sens, sans but.

Dans quel état j’erre ; une question universelle.

Un spectacle vivant, ponctué de grains de folie, laissant libre court à l’imagination, car l’essentiel est peut-être simplement dans la question.

L’objectif est la création collective entre artistes (amateurs et professionnels) jusqu’à la scène. Mélange de différents arts et principalement la danse.

Billetterie en ligne sur le site Art Emotion

Renseignements 06 20 50 48 14

www.association-art-emotion.com.

11 Avenue Sarasate Le Colisée

Biarritz 64200 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



On the occasion of this new creation, let’s wander together in all our states, in their singularities as well as in their differences, in search of a sense, of our senses, without goal.

In which state I wander; a universal question.

A lively show, punctuated with grains of madness, leaving the imagination free to run wild, because the essential is perhaps simply in the question.

The objective is the collective creation between artists (amateurs and professionals) until the stage. Mixing different arts and mainly dance.

Online ticketing on the Art Emotion website

Information 06 20 50 48 14

www.association-art-emotion.com

Con ocasión de esta nueva creación, deambulemos juntos en todos nuestros estados, tanto en sus singularidades como en sus diferencias, en busca de un sentido, de nuestros sentidos, sin meta.

En qué estado estoy vagando; una pregunta universal.

Un espectáculo vivo, salpicado de granos de locura, que da rienda suelta a la imaginación, porque lo esencial quizá esté simplemente en la pregunta.

El objetivo es la creación colectiva entre artistas (aficionados y profesionales) hasta el escenario. Una mezcla de diferentes artes, principalmente la danza.

Venta de entradas en línea en la web de Art Emotion

Información 06 20 50 48 14

www.association-art-emotion.com

Anlässlich dieser neuen Kreation wollen wir gemeinsam in all unseren Zuständen umherwandern, in ihren Eigenheiten wie in ihren Unterschieden, auf der Suche nach einem Sinn, nach unseren Sinnen, ohne Ziel.

In welchem Zustand wandere ich; eine universelle Frage.

Eine lebendige Aufführung, durchsetzt mit Körnern des Wahnsinns, die der Fantasie freien Lauf lässt, denn das Wesentliche liegt vielleicht einfach in der Frage.

Das Ziel ist das gemeinsame Schaffen von Künstlern (Amateuren und Profis) bis hin zur Bühne. Mischung aus verschiedenen Künsten, vor allem Tanz.

Online-Ticketing auf der Website Art Emotion

Auskunft 06 20 50 48 14

www.association-art-emotion.com

