Manu Payet – Emmanuel 2 23 Avenue du Maréchal Foch, 3 mai 2023, Biarritz.

Moins de trois ans après la dernière d’« Emmanuel », son précédent et non moins excellent one-man-show, le comédien s’apprête à remonter sur scène. Il l’admet volontiers, avec son précédent spectacle, il a retrouvé́ le goût de la scène. Il s’y dévoilait sans pudeur et abordait des souvenirs d’adolescence, la vie de couple, enchaînant les anecdotes sur un passé dans lequel on est nombreux à se reconnaître.

On l’attend à nouveau sur ce terrain avec toute la simplicité et la décontraction qui donne l’impression de passer une folle soirée à rire entre potes….

2023-05-03

23 Avenue du Maréchal Foch Gare du Midi

Biarritz 64200 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Less than three years after the last of « Emmanuel », his previous and no less excellent one-man-show, the comedian is preparing to return to the stage Emmanuel », his previous and no less excellent one-man show, the comedian is getting ready to go back on stage. He readily admits that with his previous show, he has rediscovered his taste for the stage. He revealed himself without modesty and approached memories of adolescence, the life of a couple, linking anecdotes on a past in which we are many to recognize ourselves

We wait for him again on this ground with all the simplicity and the relaxation which gives the impression to spend a crazy evening to laugh between buddies?

Menos de tres años después del último de sus anteriores y no menos excelentes espectáculos unipersonales, « Emmanuel », el cómico se prepara para volver a los escenarios Emmanuel », su anterior y no menos excelente espectáculo unipersonal, el cómico se prepara para volver a los escenarios. Admite sin reparos que con su anterior espectáculo redescubrió su gusto por la interpretación. Se reveló sin pudor y abordó recuerdos de su adolescencia, la vida en pareja, enlazando anécdotas sobre un pasado en el que muchos podemos reconocernos

Le esperamos de nuevo en este campo con toda la sencillez y la relajación que da la impresión de pasar una tarde loca riendo con los amigos?

Weniger als drei Jahre nach dem letzten Auftritt von « Emmanuel » Emmanuel », seiner vorangegangenen und nicht minder ausgezeichneten One-Man-Show, bereitet sich der Komödiant darauf vor, wieder auf die Bühne zu gehen. Er gibt gerne zu, dass er mit seiner letzten Show den Geschmack an der Bühne wiedergefunden hat. Er gab sich schamlos und sprach über Erinnerungen an seine Jugend, das Eheleben und eine Anekdote nach der anderen über eine Vergangenheit, in der sich viele von uns wiedererkennen

Wir erwarten ihn wieder auf diesem Gebiet, mit all der Einfachheit und Lockerheit, die einem das Gefühl gibt, einen verrückten Abend mit Freunden zu verbringen und zu lachen

