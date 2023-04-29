Rock on the rocks ! Lee Ann Curren et Jd Beauvallet Le Bellevue, 29 avril 2023, Biarritz.

Dans le cadre de l’exposition « J’ai pour moi les vents, les astres et la mer ». Lee-Ann Curren est une chanteuse et musicienne indie-rock originaire de Biarritz. Ancienne championne de surf (double championne d’Europe), son travail est largement influencé par son rapport à l’océan. JD est un des membres fondateurs du magazine Les Inrockuptibles. Il a rencontré les plus grandes icônes du rock, soutenu les plus émergentes, défendu les plus tenaces. Au programmae :

– 16h : Échange Lee Ann Curren et Jd Beauvallet (Gratuit – 30 personnes max. Sur inscription préalable: vambellevue@gmail.com – Lieu : Espace Blanc – Le Bellevue)

– 17h : Lee Ann Curren – performance solo (Gratuit – Durée 45min – Lieu : Ubo area – Le Bellevue)

https://lesventslesastreslamer.com/.

2023-04-29 à ; fin : 2023-04-29 18:00:00. .

Le Bellevue Place Bellevue

Biarritz 64200 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



As part of the exhibition « I have for me the winds, the stars and the sea ». Lee-Ann Curren is an indie-rock singer and musician from Biarritz. Former surfing champion (double European champion), her work is largely influenced by her relationship with the ocean. JD is a founding member of Les Inrockuptibles magazine. He has met the greatest rock icons, supported the most emerging, defended the most tenacious. On the program:

– 4pm: Lee Ann Curren and Jd Beauvallet exchange (Free – 30 people max. Registration required: vambellevue@gmail.com – Location: Espace Blanc – Le Bellevue)

– 5pm : Lee Ann Curren – solo performance (Free – Duration 45min – Location : Ubo area – Le Bellevue)

En el marco de la exposición « Tengo los vientos, las estrellas y el mar para mí ». Lee-Ann Curren es una cantante y música indie-rock de Biarritz. Ex campeona de surf (doble campeona de Europa), su obra está muy influida por su relación con el océano. JD es miembro fundador de la revista Les Inrockuptibles. Ha conocido a los mayores iconos del rock, apoyado a los más emergentes y defendido a los más tenaces. En el programa:

– 16.00 h: Intercambio entre Lee Ann Curren y Jd Beauvallet (Gratuito – 30 personas máximo. Inscripción obligatoria: vambellevue@gmail.com – Lugar: Espace Blanc – Le Bellevue)

– 17.00 h: Lee Ann Curren – actuación en solitario (Gratis – Duración 45min – Lugar: zona Ubo – Le Bellevue)

Im Rahmen der Ausstellung « J’ai pour moi les vents, les astres et la mer » (Ich habe die Winde, die Gestirne und das Meer für mich). Lee-Ann Curren ist eine Indie-Rock-Sängerin und Musikerin aus Biarritz. Als ehemalige Surfmeisterin (zweifache Europameisterin) ist ihre Arbeit stark von ihrer Beziehung zum Ozean geprägt. JD ist eines der Gründungsmitglieder des Magazins Les Inrockuptibles. Er hat die größten Ikonen der Rockmusik getroffen, die aufstrebendsten unterstützt und die hartnäckigsten verteidigt. Auf dem Programm stehen :

– 16 Uhr: Austausch zwischen Lee Ann Curren und Jd Beauvallet (Kostenlos – max. 30 Personen. Nach vorheriger Anmeldung: vambellevue@gmail.com – Ort: Espace Blanc – Le Bellevue)

– 17 Uhr: Lee Ann Curren – Solo Performance (Kostenlos – Dauer 45min – Ort: Ubo area – Le Bellevue)

