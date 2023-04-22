Rencontre Franck Cazenave et Sophie Geoffrion Le Bellevue, 22 avril 2023, Biarritz.

Dans le cadre de l’exposition « J’ai pour moi les vents, les astres et la mer » : Depuis 2014, Franck Cazenave et Sophie Geoffrion échangent et collaborent sur de nombreux projets. Franck a livré de nombreux enregistrements audio

témoignages d’atelier, que Sophie analyse en livrant de profondes pistes de réflexions philosophiques. 2 rendez-vous :

– samedi à 11h30 : La recherche d’un artiste : Échange entre Franck Cazenave, artiste. et Sophie Geoffrion, philosophe.

Gratuit – 25 personnes max. Sur inscription préalable: vambellevue@gmail.com

– samedi à 17h : Déambulation philosophique avec Sophie Geoffrion, philosophe, en présence de Franck Cazenave, artiste. Sur inscription préalable: philoland@icloud.com 8€/pers – 30 personnes max.

https://lesventslesastreslamer.com/.

2023-04-22 à ; fin : 2023-04-22 12:30:00. .

Le Bellevue Place Bellevue

Biarritz 64200 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



As part of the exhibition « J’ai pour moi les vents, les astres et la mer » : Since 2014, Franck Cazenave and Sophie Geoffrion have been exchanging and collaborating on numerous projects. Franck has delivered numerous audio recordings

workshop testimonies, which Sophie analyzes by delivering deep tracks of philosophical reflections. 2 meetings :

– saturday at 11:30 am: The search for an artist: Exchange between Franck Cazenave, artist, and Sophie Geoffrion, philosopher.

Free – 25 people max. On prior registration: vambellevue@gmail.com

– saturday at 5pm: Philosophical walk with Sophie Geoffrion, philosopher, in the presence of Franck Cazenave, artist. On prior registration: philoland@icloud.com 8?/pers – 30 people max.

En el marco de la exposición « J’ai pour moi les vents, les astres et la mer »: Desde 2014, Franck Cazenave y Sophie Geoffrion intercambian y colaboran en numerosos proyectos. Franck ha entregado numerosas grabaciones de audio

testimonios de talleres, que Sophie analiza entregando profundas pistas de reflexiones filosóficas. 2 encuentros:

– sábado a las 11:30 h: La búsqueda de un artista: Intercambio entre Franck Cazenave, artista, y Sophie Geoffrion, filósofa.

Gratuito – 25 personas máximo. Inscripción previa: vambellevue@gmail.com

– sábado a las 17:00 h: Paseo filosófico con Sophie Geoffrion, filósofa, en presencia de Franck Cazenave, artista. Previa inscripción: philoland@icloud.com 8?/pers – 30 personas máx.

Im Rahmen der Ausstellung « J’ai pour moi les vents, les astres et la mer »: Seit 2014 tauschen sich Franck Cazenave und Sophie Geoffrion aus und arbeiten an zahlreichen Projekten zusammen. Franck hat zahlreiche Audioaufnahmen geliefert

zeugnisse aus dem Atelier, die Sophie analysiert und dabei tiefe philosophische Denkanstöße liefert. 2 Termine:

– samstag um 11:30 Uhr: Die Suche nach einem Künstler: Austausch zwischen Franck Cazenave, Künstler. und Sophie Geoffrion, Philosophin.

Kostenlos – max. 25 Personen. Nach vorheriger Anmeldung: vambellevue@gmail.com

– samstag um 17 Uhr: Philosophischer Spaziergang mit der Philosophin Sophie Geoffrion in Anwesenheit des Künstlers Franck Cazenave. Nach vorheriger Anmeldung: philoland@icloud.com 8 Personen – max. 30 Personen.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-29 par OT Biarritz