Rencontre avec Iker Castège Le Bellevue Biarritz
Rencontre avec Iker Castège Le Bellevue, 19 avril 2023, Biarritz.
Dans le cadre de l’exposition « j’ai pour moi les vents, les astres et la mer »: La biodiversité basco-landaise face aux changements climatiques, par Iker Castège, océanographe. Iker Castège est Directeur du Centre de la Mer de
Biarritz. Il viendra nous présenter l’exceptionnelle biodiversité des côtes basco-landaises. Ce formidable patrimoine écologique, souvent méconnu, est en pleine évolution , notamment face aux changements climatiques qui traduisent des modifications profondes dans les écosystèmes.
Gratuit – 25 personnes max. Sur inscription préalable: vambellevue@gmail.com
https://lesventslesastreslamer.com/.
2023-04-19 12:30:00
Le Bellevue Place Bellevue
Biarritz 64200 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Within the framework of the exhibition « I have for me the winds, the stars and the sea »: Basque-Land biodiversity in the face of climate change, by Iker Castège, oceanographer. Iker Castège is Director of the Centre de la Mer de
Biarritz. He will present the exceptional biodiversity of the Basque-Landes coasts. This formidable ecological heritage, often ignored, is in full evolution, in particular in front of the climatic changes which translate deep modifications in the ecosystems.
Free of charge – 25 people max. On prior registration: vambellevue@gmail.com
En el marco de la exposición « Tengo los vientos, las estrellas y el mar para mí solo »: La biodiversidad en el País Vasco ante el cambio climático, a cargo de Iker Castège, oceanógrafo. Iker Castège es Director del Centre de la Mer de
Biarritz. Presentará la excepcional biodiversidad de las costas vasco-landesas. Este formidable patrimonio ecológico, a menudo ignorado, está en plena evolución, sobre todo ante el cambio climático, que provoca profundas modificaciones en los ecosistemas.
Gratuito – 25 personas máximo. Inscripción previa: vambellevue@gmail.com
Im Rahmen der Ausstellung « Ich habe für mich die Winde, die Gestirne und das Meer »: Die baskische Biodiversität im Angesicht des Klimawandels, von Iker Castège, Ozeanograph. Iker Castège ist Direktor des Centre de la Mer in Biarritz
Biarritz. Er wird uns die außergewöhnliche Biodiversität der baskisch-landesischen Küsten vorstellen. Dieses großartige ökologische Erbe, das oft verkannt wird, ist in voller Entwicklung, insbesondere angesichts des Klimawandels, der tiefgreifende Veränderungen in den Ökosystemen mit sich bringt.
Kostenlos – max. 25 Personen. Nach vorheriger Anmeldung: vambellevue@gmail.com
