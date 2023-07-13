DUTRONC ROSENBERG GRESSET TRIO – THOMAS DUTRONC Route de Vendres, 13 juillet 2023, Béziers.

Scène de Bayssan

21H30 – Amphithéâtre extérieur Claude Nougaro

Tout Public

19h30 : Ouverture du Domaine à foodtrucks, buvette, animation radio et dj set

20H15 : orchestre JUNGLE CATS en première partie sur le parvis des théâtres, avec initiation à la danse swing.

Fin de soirée avec le Grand Bal Swing pour tous !.

Route de Vendres

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



Bayssan stage

21H30 – Claude Nougaro outdoor amphitheater

All public

7:30 pm : Opening of the Domain with foodtrucks, refreshment bar, radio animation and dj set

8:15 pm: JUNGLE CATS band in first part on the square of the theaters, with initiation to swing dance.

End of the evening with the Grand Bal Swing for all!

Escenario Bayssan

21H30 – Anfiteatro exterior Claude Nougaro

Todo el público

19h30: Apertura del Dominio con foodtrucks, barra de refrescos, animación radiofónica y dj set

20.15 h: Banda JUNGLE CATS en la primera parte en la plaza de los teatros, con iniciación al baile swing.

¡Fin de la velada con el Grand Bal Swing para todos!

Bühne von Bayssan

21H30 – Amphitheater außerhalb Claude Nougaros

Für jedes Publikum

19.30 Uhr: Eröffnung der Domaine à foodtrucks, Buvette, Radioanimation und Dj-Set

20H15 : Orchester JUNGLE CATS als Vorgruppe auf dem Vorplatz der Theater, mit Einführung in den Swingtanz.

Ende des Abends mit dem großen Swing-Ball für alle!

