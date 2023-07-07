mar 25 avril 2023
Accueil

ROBERTO FONSECA – LA GRAND DIVERSIÒN ! Route de Vendres Béziers

Catégories d’Évènement:

ROBERTO FONSECA – LA GRAND DIVERSIÒN ! Route de Vendres, 7 juillet 2023, Béziers.

Scène de Bayssan
21H30 – Amphithéâtre extérieur Claude Nougaro
Tout Public

19h30 : ouverture du Domaine avec foodtrucks, buvette, animation radio et dj set
20H15 : première partie.
2023-07-07 à 21:30:00 ; fin : 2023-07-07 . EUR.
Route de Vendres
Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie

Bayssan stage
21H30 – Claude Nougaro outdoor amphitheater
All public

7:30 pm: opening of the Domain with foodtrucks, refreshment bar, radio animation and dj set
20H15 : first part

Escenario Bayssan
21H30 – Anfiteatro exterior Claude Nougaro
Todos los públicos

19h30: apertura del Dominio con foodtrucks, barra de refrescos, animación radiofónica y dj set
20.15 h: acto de apertura

Bühne von Bayssan
21H30 – Amphitheater außerhalb Claude Nougaros
Alle Zuschauer

19.30 Uhr: Eröffnung der Domaine mit Foodtrucks, Getränkestand, Radioanimation und Dj-Set
20H15 : erster Teil

Mise à jour le 2023-04-14 par SCENE DE BAYSSAN

Détails

Date:
7 juillet 2023
Catégories d’Évènement:
,
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Lieu
Route de Vendres
Adresse
Route de Vendres
Ville
Béziers
Departement
Hérault
Lieu Ville
Route de Vendres Béziers

Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda

Béziers Hérault
Béziers Hérault

CATÉGORIES POPULAIRES

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS

Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2029
Unidivers est un magazine associatif sans but lucratif (1901), culturel, social et solidaire. Il bénéficie de l'aide du Service civique. Il est reconnu par la République française Service de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424.

SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Téléphone : 02 56 01 81 51 Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.

Suivez-nous sur les réseaux sociaux

Malgré des demandes répétées depuis 2012, le ministère de la Culture et la DRAC Bretagne refusent toujours d'accorder une subvention à Unidivers. Notre rédaction, composée de journalistes professionnels, dénonce cette mauvaise administration qui vise à soutenir les gros éditeurs de presse, dirigés par des intérêts privés, au détriment des indépendants, notamment des magazines de presse associatifs. Que devient la liberté de la presse quand seuls quelques groupes privilégiés sont encouragés à l'exercer ?