ROBERTO FONSECA – LA GRAND DIVERSIÒN ! Route de Vendres Béziers Catégories d’Évènement: Béziers

Hérault

ROBERTO FONSECA – LA GRAND DIVERSIÒN ! Route de Vendres, 7 juillet 2023, Béziers. Scène de Bayssan

21H30 – Amphithéâtre extérieur Claude Nougaro

Tout Public 19h30 : ouverture du Domaine avec foodtrucks, buvette, animation radio et dj set

20H15 : première partie.

2023-07-07 à 21:30:00 ; fin : 2023-07-07 . EUR.

Route de Vendres

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



Bayssan stage

21H30 – Claude Nougaro outdoor amphitheater

All public 7:30 pm: opening of the Domain with foodtrucks, refreshment bar, radio animation and dj set

20H15 : first part Escenario Bayssan

21H30 – Anfiteatro exterior Claude Nougaro

Todos los públicos 19h30: apertura del Dominio con foodtrucks, barra de refrescos, animación radiofónica y dj set

20.15 h: acto de apertura Bühne von Bayssan

21H30 – Amphitheater außerhalb Claude Nougaros

Alle Zuschauer 19.30 Uhr: Eröffnung der Domaine mit Foodtrucks, Getränkestand, Radioanimation und Dj-Set

20H15 : erster Teil Mise à jour le 2023-04-14 par SCENE DE BAYSSAN

