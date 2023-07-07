ROBERTO FONSECA – LA GRAND DIVERSIÒN ! Route de Vendres Béziers
ROBERTO FONSECA – LA GRAND DIVERSIÒN ! Route de Vendres, 7 juillet 2023, Béziers.
Scène de Bayssan
21H30 – Amphithéâtre extérieur Claude Nougaro
Tout Public
19h30 : ouverture du Domaine avec foodtrucks, buvette, animation radio et dj set
20H15 : première partie.
Bayssan stage
21H30 – Claude Nougaro outdoor amphitheater
All public
7:30 pm: opening of the Domain with foodtrucks, refreshment bar, radio animation and dj set
20H15 : first part
Escenario Bayssan
21H30 – Anfiteatro exterior Claude Nougaro
Todos los públicos
19h30: apertura del Dominio con foodtrucks, barra de refrescos, animación radiofónica y dj set
20.15 h: acto de apertura
Bühne von Bayssan
21H30 – Amphitheater außerhalb Claude Nougaros
Alle Zuschauer
19.30 Uhr: Eröffnung der Domaine mit Foodtrucks, Getränkestand, Radioanimation und Dj-Set
20H15 : erster Teil
Mise à jour le 2023-04-14 par SCENE DE BAYSSAN