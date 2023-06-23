EXPOSITION – LE MONDE SANS LES MAUX Place de la Révolution, 23 juin 2023, Béziers.

Rassemblant un corpus de peintures, de dessins et de sculptures d’artistes français figuratifs, l’exposition présente les œuvres de cinq artistes. Plusieurs univers, plusieurs médiums moirent ici l’imaginaire entourant Fabien Boitard, de poly-factures picturales et sculpturales, ces artistes nous proposent un nouveau rapport à l’image. Entrée libre..

2023-06-23 à 14:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-23 19:00:00. .

Place de la Révolution

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



Gathering a corpus of paintings, drawings and sculptures of French figurative artists, the exhibition presents the works of five artists. Several universes, several mediums moirent here the imaginary surrounding Fabien Boitard, of pictorial and sculptural poly-factures, these artists propose us a new relationship to the image. Free entrance.

Reuniendo un conjunto de pinturas, dibujos y esculturas de artistas figurativos franceses, la exposición presenta las obras de cinco artistas. Varios universos, varios soportes moirent aquí el imaginario que rodea a Fabien Boitard, de polifacturas pictóricas y escultóricas, estos artistas proponen una nueva relación con la imagen. Entrada gratuita.

Die Ausstellung umfasst einen Korpus von Gemälden, Zeichnungen und Skulpturen gegenständlicher französischer Künstler und zeigt die Werke von fünf Künstlern. Mehrere Welten, mehrere Medien, die hier die Vorstellungskraft des Fabien Boitard umgebenden Fabien Boitard, von malerischen und skulpturalen Poly-Fakturen moirieren, diese Künstler schlagen uns eine neue Beziehung zum Bild vor. Eintritt frei

Mise à jour le 2023-05-12 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE