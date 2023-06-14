SPECTACLE – PARFUM DE VIE 13A Boulevard Bertrand Du Guesclin, 14 juin 2023, Béziers.

L’association « Je Dis Bravo » vous présente son spectacle dans le cadre du projet « Porter un autre regard ». La compagnie « Zoreilles au vent » avec Anne Cécile Déliaud et Virginie Lagarde, amène le spectateur dans un univers sensoriel unique, un mélange de sons, de danse et de contes pour vous éveiller à la vie grâce au parfum. Entrée libre – Réservation par téléphone..

2023-06-14 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-14 . .

13A Boulevard Bertrand Du Guesclin

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



The association « Je Dis Bravo » presents you its show within the framework of the project « Porter un autre regard ». The company « Zoreilles au vent » with Anne Cécile Déliaud and Virginie Lagarde, brings the spectator in a unique sensory universe, a mixture of sounds, dance and tales to awaken you to life thanks to perfume. Free entrance – Reservation by phone.

La asociación « Je Dis Bravo » presenta su espectáculo en el marco del proyecto « Porter un autre regard ». La compañía « Zoreilles au vent », con Anne Cécile Déliaud y Virginie Lagarde, introduce al espectador en un universo sensorial único, mezcla de sonidos, danza y cuentos para despertarle a la vida a través del perfume. Entrada gratuita – Reserva por teléfono.

Der Verein « Je Dis Bravo » präsentiert Ihnen seine Aufführung im Rahmen des Projekts « Porter un autre regard ». Die Kompanie « Zoreilles au vent » mit Anne Cécile Déliaud und Virginie Lagarde führt den Zuschauer in eine einzigartige Sinneswelt, eine Mischung aus Klängen, Tanz und Märchen, um Sie mithilfe von Parfums zum Leben zu erwecken. Eintritt frei – Reservierung per Telefon.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-10 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE