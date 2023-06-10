ATELIER PHOTO – EN BALADE! Plan Mgr Blaquière, 10 juin 2023, Béziers.

Apportez votre appareil et rendez-vous devant la cathédrale Saint-Nazaire pour une séance de photographies!Architecture, nature morte, portrait, laissez vous inspirer par la nature, le lieu…La séance de prise de vue sera suivie par un moment d’échange critique entre les participants à la médiathèque à 16h. Sur inscription..

2023-06-10 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-10 . .

Plan Mgr Blaquière

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



Bring your camera and meet in front of the Saint-Nazaire cathedral for a photography session! Architecture, still life, portrait, let yourself be inspired by nature, the place… The shooting session will be followed by a moment of critical exchange between the participants at the media library at 4pm. On registration.

Traiga su cámara y reúnase frente a la catedral de Saint-Nazaire para una sesión fotográfica. Arquitectura, bodegón, retrato, déjese inspirar por la naturaleza, el lugar… La sesión fotográfica irá seguida de un momento de intercambio crítico entre los participantes en la mediateca a las 16.00 h. Inscripción obligatoria.

Bringen Sie Ihre Kamera mit und treffen Sie sich vor der Kathedrale Saint-Nazaire zu einer Fotosession! Architektur, Stillleben, Porträt, lassen Sie sich von der Natur, dem Ort… inspirieren. Nach der Fotosession findet um 16 Uhr ein kritischer Austausch zwischen den Teilnehmern in der Mediathek statt. Anmeldung erforderlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-01 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE