SOIRÉE MELTING POÈTES À LA COSMOPOLITHÈQUE 1 Place Garibaldi, 3 juin 2023, Béziers.

Melting Poètes, c’est une soirée cabaret où se mélangent sur scène des professionnels et des amateurs (comédiens, chanteurs, musiciens…) dans une ambiance poétique et conviviale. Vous pouvez participer en proposant un texte, un conte, une chanson ou autre en prenant contact avec Corentin, sinon, vous êtes aussi les bienvenus en tant que simple spectateur! Libre participation..

2023-06-03 à 18:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-03 . .

1 Place Garibaldi

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



Melting Poets is a cabaret evening where professionals and amateurs (actors, singers, musicians…) mix on stage in a poetic and friendly atmosphere. You can participate by proposing a text, a tale, a song or other by contacting Corentin, otherwise, you are also welcome as a simple spectator! Free participation.

Melting Poets es una velada de cabaret en la que profesionales y aficionados (actores, cantantes, músicos…) se mezclan en el escenario en un ambiente poético y amistoso. Puede participar proponiendo un texto, un cuento, una canción u otro poniéndose en contacto con Corentin, de lo contrario, ¡también será bienvenido como simple espectador! Participación gratuita.

Melting Poets ist ein Kabarettabend, bei dem Profis und Amateure (Schauspieler, Sänger, Musiker …) in einer poetischen und geselligen Atmosphäre auf der Bühne auftreten. Sie können mit einem Text, einer Geschichte, einem Lied oder etwas anderem teilnehmen, indem Sie sich mit Corentin in Verbindung setzen, ansonsten sind Sie auch als Zuschauer herzlich willkommen! Freie Teilnahme.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-12 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE