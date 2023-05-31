ZAÏ ZAÏ ZAÏ ZAÏ – BLUTACK THÉÂTRE Route de Vendres, 31 mai 2023, Béziers.

Alors qu’il fait ses courses, un acteur de théâtre, réalise qu’il n’a pas sa carte de fidélité sur lui. La caissière appelle le vigile, mais quand celui-ci arrive, l’auteur le menace et parvient à s’enfuir. La police est alertée, s’engage alors une traque sans merci, le fugitif traversant la région, en stop, battant la campagne, partagé entre remord et questions existentielles.

Dès 14 ans.

2023-05-31 à 19:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-31 . EUR.

Route de Vendres

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



While shopping, a theater actor realizes that he does not have his loyalty card with him. The cashier calls the security guard, but when he arrives, the author threatens him and manages to escape. The police are alerted, and a merciless hunt begins, with the fugitive hitchhiking across the region, beating the countryside, torn between remorse and existential questions.

From 14 years old

Mientras hace la compra, un actor de teatro se da cuenta de que no lleva consigo su tarjeta de fidelidad. La cajera llama al guardia de seguridad, pero cuando éste llega, el autor le amenaza y consigue escapar. La policía es alertada y comienza una caza despiadada, en la que el fugitivo recorre la región haciendo autostop, golpeando el campo, dividido entre el remordimiento y las preguntas existenciales.

A partir de 14 años

Beim Einkaufen bemerkt ein Theaterschauspieler, dass er seine Kundenkarte nicht bei sich hat. Die Kassiererin ruft den Wachmann, doch als dieser eintrifft, bedroht der Autor ihn und schafft es, zu fliehen. Die Polizei wird alarmiert, und es beginnt eine gnadenlose Jagd, bei der der Flüchtige durch die Gegend trampt, durch die Landschaft fährt und zwischen Gewissensbissen und existenziellen Fragen hin und her gerissen ist.

Ab 14 Jahren

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par SCENE DE BAYSSAN