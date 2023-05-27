mar 25 avril 2023
Accueil

ZAÏ ZAÏ ZAÏ ZAÏ – BLUTACK THÉÂTRE Route de Vendres Béziers

Catégories d’Évènement:

ZAÏ ZAÏ ZAÏ ZAÏ – BLUTACK THÉÂTRE Route de Vendres, 27 mai 2023, Béziers.

Alors qu’il fait ses courses, un acteur de théâtre, réalise qu’il n’a pas sa carte de fidélité sur lui. La caissière appelle le vigile, mais quand celui-ci arrive, l’auteur le menace et parvient à s’enfuir. La police est alertée, s’engage alors une traque sans merci, le fugitif traversant la région, en stop, battant la campagne, partagé entre remord et questions existentielles.
Dès 14 ans.
2023-05-27 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-27 . EUR.
Route de Vendres
Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie

While shopping, a theater actor realizes that he does not have his loyalty card with him. The cashier calls the security guard, but when he arrives, the author threatens him and manages to escape. The police are alerted, and a merciless hunt begins, with the fugitive hitchhiking across the region, beating the countryside, torn between remorse and existential questions.
From 14 years old

Mientras hace la compra, un actor de teatro se da cuenta de que no lleva consigo su tarjeta de fidelidad. La cajera llama al guardia de seguridad, pero cuando éste llega, el autor le amenaza y consigue escapar. La policía es alertada y comienza una caza despiadada, en la que el fugitivo recorre la región haciendo autostop, golpeando el campo, dividido entre el remordimiento y las preguntas existenciales.
A partir de 14 años

Beim Einkaufen bemerkt ein Theaterschauspieler, dass er seine Kundenkarte nicht bei sich hat. Die Kassiererin ruft den Wachmann, doch als dieser eintrifft, bedroht der Autor ihn und schafft es, zu fliehen. Die Polizei wird alarmiert, und es beginnt eine gnadenlose Jagd, bei der der Flüchtige durch die Gegend trampt, durch die Landschaft fährt und zwischen Gewissensbissen und existenziellen Fragen hin und her gerissen ist.
Ab 14 Jahren

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par SCENE DE BAYSSAN

Détails

Date:
27 mai 2023
Catégories d’Évènement:
,
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Lieu
Route de Vendres
Adresse
Route de Vendres
Ville
Béziers
Departement
Hérault
Lieu Ville
Route de Vendres Béziers

Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda

Béziers Hérault
Béziers Hérault

CATÉGORIES POPULAIRES

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS

Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2029
Unidivers est un magazine associatif sans but lucratif (1901), culturel, social et solidaire. Il bénéficie de l'aide du Service civique. Il est reconnu par la République française Service de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424.

SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Téléphone : 02 56 01 81 51 Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.

Suivez-nous sur les réseaux sociaux

Malgré des demandes répétées depuis 2012, le ministère de la Culture et la DRAC Bretagne refusent toujours d'accorder une subvention à Unidivers. Notre rédaction, composée de journalistes professionnels, dénonce cette mauvaise administration qui vise à soutenir les gros éditeurs de presse, dirigés par des intérêts privés, au détriment des indépendants, notamment des magazines de presse associatifs. Que devient la liberté de la presse quand seuls quelques groupes privilégiés sont encouragés à l'exercer ?