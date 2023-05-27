CONTES À PORTÉE DE MAINS – LES PASSEURS DE LUMIÈRES – DANS LE CADRE DE LIVRES EN SCÈNES Route de Vendres, 27 mai 2023, Béziers.

Revisitant l’art japonais du Kamishibaï, un récitant et une musicienne vous entrainent dans une racontée poétique où texte, musique et lumière s’entremêlent..

2023-05-27 à 11:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-27 . .

Route de Vendres

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



Revisiting the Japanese art of Kamishibaï, a narrator and a musician take you into a poetic story where text, music and light intertwine.

Retomando el arte japonés del Kamishibaï, un narrador y un músico le llevarán por un viaje poético en el que texto, música y luz se entremezclan.

Ein Erzähler und eine Musikerin, die die japanische Kunst des Kamishibai wieder aufleben lassen, entführen Sie in eine poetische Erzählung, in der Text, Musik und Licht miteinander verschmelzen.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-05 par SCENE DE BAYSSAN