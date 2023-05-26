2023, L’ANNÉE JEAN MOULIN – CONFÉRENCE – LA GLOIRE DE MOULIN Place du 14 juillet, 26 mai 2023, Béziers.

Animée par Michel Fratissier, historien et professeur à l’université de Montpellier. Cette conférence fait partie du colloque organisé par l’Association Nationale des Amis de Jean Moulin. Ados/adultes. Entrée libre..

2023-05-26 à 11:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-26 . .

Place du 14 juillet

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



Moderated by Michel Fratissier, historian and professor at the University of Montpellier. This conference is part of the symposium organized by the National Association of Friends of Jean Moulin. Teenagers/adults. Free admission.

Moderada por Michel Fratissier, historiador y profesor de la Universidad de Montpellier. Esta conferencia forma parte del coloquio organizado por la Association Nationale des Amis de Jean Moulin. Adolescentes/adultos. Entrada gratuita.

Moderiert von Michel Fratissier, Historiker und Professor an der Universität Montpellier. Diese Konferenz ist Teil des Kolloquiums, das von der Association Nationale des Amis de Jean Moulin organisiert wird. Jugendliche/Erwachsene. Freier Eintritt.

