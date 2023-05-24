2023, L’ANNÉE JEAN MOULIN – ATELIER PEINTURE – COMME DES FAUVES Rue du Capus, 24 mai 2023, Béziers.

Pas de panthère, pas de tigre ou de lion! Au début du XXème siècle, les fauves sont des artistes qui participent aux bouleversements artistiques par leur utilisation hors norme de la couleur. Très apprécié par Jean Moulin, intéressons-nous à ce courant de l’art moderne. À partir de 7 ans. Inscription obligatoire par téléphone..

2023-05-24 à 14:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-24 . EUR.

Rue du Capus

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



No panther, no tiger or lion! At the beginning of the 20th century, the Fauves were artists who participated in artistic upheavals by their unusual use of color. Much appreciated by Jean Moulin, let’s take an interest in this modern art movement. From 7 years old. Registration required by phone.

Ni pantera, ni tigre, ni león A principios del siglo XX, los fauves fueron artistas que protagonizaron revueltas artísticas por su inusual uso del color. Muy apreciados por Jean Moulin, interesémonos por este movimiento artístico moderno. A partir de 7 años. Inscripción previa por teléfono.

Kein Panther, kein Tiger oder Löwe! Zu Beginn des 20. Jahrhunderts waren die Fauvisten Künstler, die durch ihren außergewöhnlichen Gebrauch von Farbe an den Umwälzungen in der Kunst teilnahmen. Diese Strömung der modernen Kunst wurde von Jean Moulin sehr geschätzt. Ab 7 Jahren. Anmeldung per Telefon erforderlich.

