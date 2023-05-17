PROJECTION – « EN CORPS » DE CÉDRIC KLAPISCH 13A Boulevard Bertrand Du Guesclin, 17 mai 2023, Béziers.

Projection du film « En corps » de Cédric Klapisch de 2022. Grande danseuse classique, Élise a 26 ans. Durant un spectacle, elle se blesse et apprend qu’elle ne pourra plus danser, bouleversant ainsi sa vie. En se rapprochant d’une compagnie de danse contemporaine, elle va découvrir un nouvel élan et une nouvelle façon de vivre. Entrée libre – Réservation par téléphone..

2023-05-17 à 19:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-17 . .

13A Boulevard Bertrand Du Guesclin

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



Screening of the film « En corps » by Cédric Klapisch from 2022. A great classical dancer, Élise is 26 years old. During a performance, she is injured and learns that she will no longer be able to dance, thus upsetting her life. By joining a contemporary dance company, she discovers a new impetus and a new way of life. Free admission – Reservation by phone.

Proyección de la película « En corps » de Cédric Klapisch de 2022. Élise, una gran bailarina clásica, tiene 26 años. Durante una actuación, se lesiona y se entera de que ya no podrá bailar, lo que pone su vida patas arriba. Al unirse a una compañía de danza contemporánea, descubre un nuevo impulso y una nueva forma de vida. Entrada gratuita – Reserva por teléfono.

Vorführung des Films « En corps » von Cédric Klapisch aus dem Jahr 2022. Élise ist eine große klassische Tänzerin und 26 Jahre alt. Während einer Aufführung verletzt sie sich und erfährt, dass sie nicht mehr tanzen kann, was ihr Leben auf den Kopf stellt. Als sie sich einem Ensemble für zeitgenössischen Tanz nähert, entdeckt sie neue Impulse und eine neue Art zu leben. Eintritt frei – Reservierung per Telefon.

