mar 25 avril 2023
LE FAUBOURG FÊTE SON PRINTEMPS Avenue du Pont-Vieux Béziers

Avenue du Pont-Vieux Béziers 2023-05-13

LE FAUBOURG FÊTE SON PRINTEMPS Avenue du Pont-Vieux, 13 mai 2023, Béziers.

Le quartier du Faubourg fête l’arrivée du printemps en organisant un grand vide grenier! Les associations partenaires proposeront des animations tout au long de l’après-midi. Plus de renseignements par téléphone..
2023-05-13 à 09:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-13 17:30:00. .
Avenue du Pont-Vieux
Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie

The Faubourg district is celebrating the arrival of spring by organizing a big garage sale! The partner associations will propose animations throughout the afternoon. More information by phone.

El barrio del Faubourg celebra la llegada de la primavera organizando una gran venta de garaje Las asociaciones colaboradoras ofrecerán actividades durante toda la tarde. Más información por teléfono.

Das Quartier du Faubourg feiert den Frühling mit einem großen Flohmarkt! Die Partnervereine bieten den ganzen Nachmittag über Animationen an. Weitere Informationen erhalten Sie telefonisch.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE

13 mai 2023
Avenue du Pont-Vieux
Avenue du Pont-Vieux
Béziers
Hérault
Avenue du Pont-Vieux Béziers

