CINÉMAN DOC – CHAMP DE LUTTES, SEMEURS D’UTOPIE 1 Place du 14 Juillet, 13 mai 2023, Béziers.

Mathilde Syre a suivi des paysans dans leur quotidien durant un an. Dans ce documentaire, elle témoigne de leurs réussites et de leurs doutes. Ils s’engagent, au-delà de la préservation de l’environnement, chaque jour avec conviction pour une agriculture « vivable », paysanne, et une autre manière de faire société…Et si le changement venait finalement des champs? Entrée libre. Ados/adultes..

2023-05-13 à 15:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-13 . .

1 Place du 14 Juillet

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



Mathilde Syre followed farmers in their daily life during one year. In this documentary, she bears witness to their successes and their doubts. They commit themselves, beyond the preservation of the environment, every day with conviction for a « livable » agriculture, peasant, and another way of making society… And if the change finally came from the fields? Free entrance. Teenagers/adults.

Mathilde Syre siguió durante un año la vida cotidiana de los agricultores. En este documental, es testigo de sus éxitos y sus dudas. Más allá de la preservación del medio ambiente, se comprometen cada día con convicción por una agricultura « vivible », una agricultura campesina, y una forma diferente de hacer sociedad… ¿Y si el cambio viniera finalmente de los campos? Entrada gratuita. Adolescentes/adultos.

Mathilde Syre hat ein Jahr lang Bauern in ihrem Alltag begleitet. In diesem Dokumentarfilm berichtet sie von ihren Erfolgen und Zweifeln. Sie engagieren sich nicht nur für die Erhaltung der Umwelt, sondern jeden Tag mit Überzeugung für eine « lebenswerte », bäuerliche Landwirtschaft und eine andere Art der Gesellschaft… Und wenn der Wandel schließlich von den Feldern ausgeht? Der Eintritt ist frei. Jugendliche/Erwachsene.

