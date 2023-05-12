RENCONTRE – SHOWCASE – AVEC MR R 1 Place du 14 Juillet, 12 mai 2023, Béziers.

Mr R nous partage son cheminement artistique, il nous fait découvrir ses dernières créations, ses inspirations et propose un post-rock atmosphérique au service de l’image. Entrée libre. Ados/adultes..

2023-05-12 à 18:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-12 . .

1 Place du 14 Juillet

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



Mr R shares with us his artistic path, he makes us discover his last creations, his inspirations and proposes an atmospheric post-rock at the service of the image. Free entrance. Teenagers/adults.

Mr R comparte con nosotros su recorrido artístico, nos hace descubrir sus últimas creaciones, sus inspiraciones y nos propone un post-rock atmosférico al servicio de la imagen. Entrada gratuita. Adolescentes/adultos.

Mr R teilt seinen künstlerischen Werdegang mit uns. Er zeigt uns seine neuesten Kreationen, seine Inspirationen und schlägt einen atmosphärischen Post-Rock im Dienste des Bildes vor. Der Eintritt ist frei. Jugendliche/Erwachsene.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-10 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE