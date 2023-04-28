RENCONTRE/SHOWCASE – AUTOUR DES COMÉDIES MUSICALES 1 Place du 14 Juillet, 28 avril 2023, Béziers.

À l’occasion du spectacle « Comédies Musicales » à Zinga Zanga, quelques artistes de la troupe, chanteur emblématiques des comédies musicales françaises présenteront leurs parcours artistiques. Ils interprèteront quelques airs issus des comédies musicales « Les Dix Commandements », « Roméo et Juliette », « Le Roi Soleil », « Grease » ou encore « Mozart ».

Tout public – Entrée libre..

On the occasion of the show « Comédies Musicales » at Zinga Zanga, some artists of the troupe, emblematic singers of the French musicals will present their artistic career. They will perform some tunes from the musicals « The Ten Commandments », « Romeo and Juliet », « The Sun King », « Grease » or « Mozart ».

All public – Free entrance.

Con motivo del espectáculo « Comédies Musicales » en Zinga Zanga, algunos de los artistas de la compañía, cantantes emblemáticos de los musicales franceses, presentarán sus carreras artísticas. Interpretarán algunas melodías de los musicales « Los Diez Mandamientos », « Romeo y Julieta », « El Rey Sol », « Grease » o « Mozart ».

Todo el público – Entrada gratuita.

Anlässlich der Show « Comédies Musicales » im Zinga Zanga werden einige Künstler der Truppe, emblematische Sänger der französischen Musicals, ihre künstlerischen Werdegänge vorstellen. Sie werden einige Melodien aus den Musicals « Les Dix Commandements », « Roméo et Juliette », « Le Roi Soleil », « Grease » oder auch « Mozart » vortragen.

Alle Zuschauer – Freier Eintritt.

